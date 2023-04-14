Deaths tied to COVID-19 have surpassed 2,500 in North Dakota, according to federal data.

The prevalence of the coronavirus remains low in North Dakota, however, with 348 new cases confirmed in the previous seven days, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. That's the lowest level of cases in a year.

There were 69 new cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, compared with 80 the previous week.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

There were 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations over the week. The weekly number since the beginning of the year has fluctuated between 25 and 66.

Coronavirus patients took up less than 2% of occupied inpatient beds and less than 3% of intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

All but one of North Dakota's 53 counties are considered at low risk for coronavirus transmission. Ransom County in the southeast is considered at medium risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

There have been 290,250 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,501 deaths, up five over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 63%. The national averages are 79.1% and 73.4%, respectively.

Nationally, 17.8% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 16.8%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.