North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise to 7; 2 are in Stark County

Two more North Dakotans have died of COVID-19, including a second Stark County man, raising the state total to seven, officials reported Friday.

The state's sixth victim was a Stark County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who acquired the coronavirus disease through community spread. Gov. Doug Burgum during his Thursday afternoon briefing had announced the sixth death, but no details were available at that time.

The state's fifth victim, announced Thursday morning, was a Stark County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who also acquired COVID-19 through community spread, according to health officials.

Stark County, home to Dickinson, is the first in the state to report more than one coronavirus-related death. Others have occurred in Cass, Morton, Emmons and McHenry counties.

Burgum during his Friday afternoon briefing announced a seventh victim -- a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions who also acquired COVID-19 through community spread. Where the woman was from will be released Saturday, he said.