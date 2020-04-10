North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise to 7; 2 are in Stark County

Two more North Dakotans have died of COVID-19, including a second Stark County man, raising the state total to seven, officials reported Friday.
The state's sixth victim was a Stark County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who acquired the coronavirus disease through community spread. Gov. Doug Burgum during his Thursday afternoon briefing had announced the sixth death, but no details were available at that time.
The state's fifth victim, announced Thursday morning, was a Stark County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who also acquired COVID-19 through community spread, according to health officials.
Stark County, home to Dickinson, is the first in the state to report more than one coronavirus-related death. Others have occurred in Cass, Morton, Emmons and McHenry counties.
Burgum during his Friday afternoon briefing announced a seventh victim -- a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions who also acquired COVID-19 through community spread. Where the woman was from will be released Saturday, he said.
The health department on Friday reported nine more positive cases statewide, including two in Burleigh County, five in Cass County, one in Dunn County and the first case in Sargent County, in the southeast. Cass County leads the state with 88 cases; Burleigh County is second with 48. Neighboring Morton County has 19.
The statewide case total is now 278, with 105 recovered. Thirty-six people have been hospitalized; 13 remain so.
State and private labs have tested 9,608 people, with 9,330 being negative. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
Hot spot testing
The state this weekend plans testing in some coronavirus “hot spot” areas, such as Mountrail County, Burgum said.
Mountrail County, which encompasses the Fort Berthold Reservation, has a positive test rate of 14.3%. By comparison, Burleigh County’s rate is 3.6%.
The state conducted drive-thru surveillance testing in the rural southwestern towns of Amidon and Gladstone last weekend. A total of 735 samples were collected, and so many people turned out that some had to be turned away because testing kits ran out. Six people tested positive, including three who had no symptoms.
Child care
The state on Friday doled out the first grants from a fund that aims to help shore up the child care industry in North Dakota.
Burgum said 572 providers received money from the program being funded by $36 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. That’s more than one-third of the 1,600 licensed child care providers in the state.
The Department of Human Services last month crafted new operating guidelines for licensed child care operators and implemented the grant program to help fund the changes. The state's modified rules are aimed at limiting group sizes and human interactions to help prevent spread of the coronavirus, and at ensuring child care slots for children of "lifeline" worker households -- people such as health care workers, first responders and law officers.
Child care providers who prioritize spots for those families are eligible for grants.
Burgum on Friday signed an executive order formalizing the modified operating practices, including suspending certain licensing and operating requirements.
Holiday weekend
Burgum urged North Dakotans to continue to take precautions during the Easter holiday weekend such as practicing social distancing, not gathering in large groups and limiting travel.
“We know that’s going to be hard on both young kids and on grandparents, because this is a deep time of connection,” Burgum said, adding that “your sacrifice by not being together may in fact save the lives of your loved ones.”
He also credited churches with finding ways to hold Easter services, such as livestreaming or holding parking lot gatherings in which families stay in their vehicles.
Other matters
- Burgum signed an executive order amending isolation and quarantine requirements for people whose household members have tested positive for COVID-19. Essential workers are exempt as long as they follow certain procedures at work, such as being screened, wearing a face mask and routinely disinfecting, State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said.
- State officials have been working with the private sector to ensure that homeless people who need to quarantine have somewhere to go, state Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said. Burgum said: "One of the fundamentals of health is access to safe and stable housing.”
- Nearly 14,000 people have downloaded a free mobile app called Care19 that helps state residents voluntarily track where they've been, information that could be useful to health officials working to slow the spread of the coronavirus. More than 22,000 place visits have been logged since the app was unveiled Tuesday, according to Burgum. Sixteen other states have contacted Fargo-based app developer ProudCrowd, he said. Care19 is available at the Apple app store, and it should be available for Android users next week, he said.
- North Dakota has sent 50,000 masks to Montana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, Burgum said. The compact is a mutual aid agreement among states to help each other in disasters and emergencies.
- Burgum spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, discussing residents who live and work in the neighboring states' border communities as well as health care planning and further collaboration between the states.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
