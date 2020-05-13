North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise to 40; Burgum meeting with Trump

Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota have hit 40, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday as Gov. Doug Burgum prepared to meet with President Donald Trump about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus hot spot of Cass County saw another big jump in cases and two more deaths, health officials reported. But there also was a substantial increase in the number of recoveries statewide on Tuesday, and active cases fell for the fifth time in six days.
Burgum, a Republican, was invited earlier this week to appear at the White House on Wednesday, along with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Burgum on Monday said he planned to highlight North Dakota's successes, which include rates of positive tests and testing per capita that are among the best in the country.
The positive rate of the 1,113 tests handled by state and private labs Tuesday and reported Wednesday was 6.8%, double North Dakota's overall rate of 3.4% since testing began in mid-March. There were 1,113 tests and 76 new positives, raising the state's total case number to 1,647.
Sixty-nine of the new cases are in Cass County, where deaths went from 29 to 31 with the deaths of two women in their 90s with underlying health conditions. Five deaths have been reported in the county this week.
The state categorizes statewide deaths this way: 29 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and seven cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.
Burleigh and Morton counties each had one additional positive case reported Wednesday, raising their totals to 106 and 38, respectively. Other new cases were in Grand Forks and Walsh counties, in the northeast.
A total of 127 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up five from the previous day; 37 remained so on Tuesday, down 1. Burgum has stressed that coronavirus hospitalizations represent only a small fraction of the state's hospital capacity.
There were 92 new recoveries reported Wednesday, raising that total to 969 and lowering active cases by 18, to 638.
State and private labs have tested 48,945 people for COVID-19, with 47,298 being negative.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More information on the coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
