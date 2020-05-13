North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise to 40; Burgum meeting with Trump

The state categorizes statewide deaths this way: 29 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and seven cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.

Burleigh and Morton counties each had one additional positive case reported Wednesday, raising their totals to 106 and 38, respectively. Other new cases were in Grand Forks and Walsh counties, in the northeast.

A total of 127 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up five from the previous day; 37 remained so on Tuesday, down 1. Burgum has stressed that coronavirus hospitalizations represent only a small fraction of the state's hospital capacity.

There were 92 new recoveries reported Wednesday, raising that total to 969 and lowering active cases by 18, to 638.

State and private labs have tested 48,945 people for COVID-19, with 47,298 being negative.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.