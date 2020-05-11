North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise to 36 with additional death in Cass County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another elderly Cass County resident has died of COVID-19, raising the state's total deaths from the coronavirus disease to 36, the state Department of Health announced Monday.

The man in his 90s had underlying health conditions, according to the state. His death was the 27th in North Dakota's most populous county, which is home to Fargo and accounts for three-fourths of the states' COVID-19 deaths.

The health department categorizes the statewide deaths this way: 24 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and eight cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.

The state on Monday reported 27 more COVID-19 cases statewide, with 16 of them in Cass County, bringing its total to 821, more than half of North Dakota's total of 1,518.

Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, and Morton County, home to Mandan, each had one additional case, raising their totals to 104 and 37, respectively.

Other new cases were reported in the counties of Dunn, Eddy, Grand Forks, Grant, Mercer, Stutsman and Williams.