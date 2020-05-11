North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise to 36; Burgum to visit White House

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared the drug for hospitalized patients with “severe disease,” such as those experiencing breathing problems requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators. The shipment North Dakota is getting is enough to treat 50 patients, according to Burgum.

"The Department of Health is working with our North Dakota physician advisory group to determine how the drug will be distributed," he said.

The shipment is possible through a donation by drug maker Gilead Sciences. A government-sponsored study showed that remdesivir shortened recovery time by 31%, or about four days on average, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

School facilities

Burgum has signed an executive order allowing school buildings in the state to be used for summer programming. Schools have physically been closed since mid-March, with the rest of the academic year being handled through distance learning.

About 20,000 students were in school buildings last summer for various programs, about one-sixth of capacity, according to the governor. The summer opening will be "what might be called a soft opening of school facilities" in preparation for the return of in-school classes in the fall, he said.