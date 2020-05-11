North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise to 36; Burgum to visit White House

Gov. Doug Burgum has been invited to the White House to discuss North Dakota's response to the coronavirus pandemic with President Donald Trump.
Burgum announced the invitation Monday, the same day the Department of Health announced that cases of COVID-19 in the state had surpassed 1,500 and deaths had reached 36. However, the state has had plenty of successes in its efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease, according to Burgum.
North Dakota’s positive test rate of 3.2% is the fifth-lowest in the country, and its testing per capita ranks third in the nation, according to the governor. The state has tested nearly 6% of residents, triple some surrounding states including Montana, Wyoming and Minnesota. That testing includes residents and staff in 80% of the state’s 218 long-term care facilities.
"I look forward to highlighting these successes and the efforts and the great work of North Dakotans to be among the nation's leaders in terms of testing, contact tracing and reopening our economy," Burgum said during an afternoon briefing.
Burgum, a Republican, will be joined at the White House by Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
New cases
Another elderly Cass County resident has died of COVID-19, health officials announced Monday. The man in his 90s had underlying health conditions, according to the state. His death was the 27th in North Dakota's most populous county, which is home to Fargo and accounts for three-fourths of the state's COVID-19 deaths.
The health department categorizes the statewide deaths this way: 24 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and eight cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.
The state on Monday reported 27 more COVID-19 cases statewide, with 16 of them in Cass County, bringing its total to 821, more than half of North Dakota's total of 1,518.
Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, and Morton County, home to Mandan, each had one additional case, raising their totals to 104 and 37, respectively.
Other new cases were reported in the counties of Dunn, Eddy, Grand Forks, Grant, Mercer, Stutsman and Williams.
A total of 115 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 34 remained so, up five from the previous day. There were 54 new recoveries, raising that total to 846 and lowering active cases by 28, to 636. It was the fourth straight day of a drop in active cases.
State and private labs have tested 47,014 people for COVID-19, with 45,496 being negative. There were 2,145 tests handled Sunday.
New drug
North Dakota is getting 10 cases of the drug remdesivir, which has shown promise in helping some COVID-19 patients recover faster.
The Food and Drug Administration has cleared the drug for hospitalized patients with “severe disease,” such as those experiencing breathing problems requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators. The shipment North Dakota is getting is enough to treat 50 patients, according to Burgum.
"The Department of Health is working with our North Dakota physician advisory group to determine how the drug will be distributed," he said.
The shipment is possible through a donation by drug maker Gilead Sciences. A government-sponsored study showed that remdesivir shortened recovery time by 31%, or about four days on average, for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
School facilities
Burgum has signed an executive order allowing school buildings in the state to be used for summer programming. Schools have physically been closed since mid-March, with the rest of the academic year being handled through distance learning.
About 20,000 students were in school buildings last summer for various programs, about one-sixth of capacity, according to the governor. The summer opening will be "what might be called a soft opening of school facilities" in preparation for the return of in-school classes in the fall, he said.
"This is going to give us an opportunity to learn how we can open and how we can manage with perhaps smaller numbers but still really significant numbers," Burgum said.
Schools in the summer are used for everything from summer school classes to Head Start to child care, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. Schools will be required to follow various guidelines, including limiting group size to no more than 15, she said.
Burgum also approved opening schools from May 15-30 for students to pick up personal items and return school property.
The governor last week approved the use of school facilities for graduation ceremonies. None of the orders are binding on local school boards.
Other matters
- The state is extending through July 3 a grant program aimed at shoring up the child care industry in North Dakota. The program is being funded through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. North Dakota child care providers are eligible for grants if they prioritize spots for "lifeline" worker households -- people such as health care workers, first responders and law officers. The state since late March has doled out about $9 million in grants from the fund to more than 700 licensed child care providers, according to Burgum. The program was to expire at the end of this month.
- The state Department of Transportation on Monday began scheduling in-person driver's license and motor vehicle services by appointment, as part of a phased approach to reopening after weeks of handling that business online. That resulted in as many as 400 calls per hour Monday morning -- four times the norm, Burgum said. "We're adding more staff to help with the call center and looking at other options to handle volume," he said.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
