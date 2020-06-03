North Dakota COVID-19 deaths hit 66; total tests surpass 100,000

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cass County continues to be a coronavirus hot spot in North Dakota, with several more cases and another death reported Wednesday as the state surpassed the mark of 100,000 total COVID-19 tests.

The death of a male resident in his 70s who had underlying health conditions was the 55th in the county that's home to Fargo. It raised the state total of people with COVID-19 who have died to 66, according to the state Department of Health. The disease is listed as the cause of death for 51 of those cases, with death records pending in seven others.

Health officials reported 21 new coronavirus cases in Cass County, raising its total to 1,783, about two-thirds of the state total of 2,679 cases. Two new cases were reported in Burleigh County, raising its total to 132. Other new cases were reported in Grand Forks, Ransom, Stutsman, Walsh and Ward counties, for a daily statewide total of 33.

Thirty-four people remain hospitalized with COVID-19; 172 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.

State and private labs have tested 74,502 people for COVID-19. The number of total tests, which includes people who have been tested more than once, is at 101,327.