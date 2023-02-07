COVID-19 deaths of North Dakota residents last year dropped by nearly half from 2021.

Provisional data from the state Division of Vital Records shows 305 North Dakotans died due to COVID-19 in 2022, down from 595 in 2021 and 1,157 in 2020, the year the coronavirus pandemic emerged.

North Dakota in 2020-21 experienced more deaths than expected mostly due to COVID-19, especially among older adults, "thereby contributing to the less COVID-19 mortality that we experienced in 2022," according to Grace Njau, director of special projects and health analytics for the state Department of Health and Human Services.

A lower case fatality rate of 2022 coronavirus variants, growing community immunity, and vaccine uptake "also made significant dents in the risk of COVID mortality," she said.

At the end of 2022 nearly 70% of North Dakota adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at about 63%, according to federal data. That compared with 64% and 57%, respectively, at the end of 2021. North Dakota still lags behind the national rates.

COVID-19 was North Dakota's third-leading cause of death in 2020 and 2021, behind only diseases of the heart and cancers.

For 2022, the coronavirus disease slipped to North Dakota's No. 8 cause of death, behind diseases of the heart, cancer, accidents, Alzheimer's disease, cerebrovascular disease, cirrhosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The provisional report counts 7,014 deaths of North Dakota residents last year, down about 2% from 2021.

2020 was a record deadly year, when 7,934 North Dakotans died, which was a 20% increase in deaths from pre-pandemic 2019.

Federal data shows that 2,449 North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died during the pandemic. Not all of those deaths were necessarily due to the disease.