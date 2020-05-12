North Dakota COVID-19 death total rises to 38; state OKs using federal funds

Two more Cass County residents have died from COVID-19, and hospitalizations in North Dakota due to the coronavirus disease continue to increase, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.
Separately, state officials approved using more than half a billion dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid, the state Agriculture Department announced an effort to help meat plants, and nonprofit groups again called on Gov. Doug Burgum to help struggling renters.
The deaths of a woman in her 70s and a woman older than 100 raised Cass County's total deaths to 29 and North Dakota's total to 38. Both of the victims had underlying health conditions, according to health officials.
The state categorizes the statewide deaths this way: 25 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and nine cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.
Most of the deaths in Cass County have been in people in their 70s or older. About one-fourth of the county's total coronavirus cases have occurred in nursing homes in Fargo. Fourteen long-term care facilities in the city have a total of 198 confirmed cases, and three of the facilities have 30 or more cases. State officials have not said how many of the deaths have occurred in nursing homes, citing privacy.
The state on Tuesday reported 53 more COVID-19 cases statewide, with 44 of them in Cass County, bringing its total to 866, more than half of North Dakota's total of 1,571.
Burleigh County had one additional case, raising its total to 105.
Other new cases were reported in the counties of Grand Forks, Stutsman, Ward and Williams.
A total of 122 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up seven from the previous day; 38 remained so on Monday, up four. Burgum has stressed that coronavirus hospitalizations represent only a small fraction of the state's hospital capacity.
There were 31 new recoveries reported Tuesday, raising that total to 877. However, active cases rose by 20, to 656, after four straight days of declines.
State and private labs have tested 47,832 people for COVID-19, with 46,261 being negative. There were 818 tests handled Monday, less than half the total of the previous day. State officials said the drop reflected mass testing over the weekend that inflated the previous day's numbers.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Federal funding
The North Dakota Emergency Commission on Tuesday voted to put about $524 million in funding from the federal CARES Act economic rescue package toward the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
Most of the spending is aimed at supporting economic recovery, according to Burgum, who chairs the group that also includes Secretary of State Al Jaeger and four legislative leaders.
“We’re in a very fortunate position today to be able to deploy these federal relief funds in a way that can help so many of our citizens and help our economy get rolling again,” Burgum said in a statement.
The commission approved requests from 10 agencies: the departments of agriculture, health, human services, corrections, information technology and trust lands; along with the North Dakota Veterans Home, Job Service North Dakota, the state Industrial Commission’s Oil and Gas Division and the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.
About $90 million will go toward public health and safety, about $254 million to economic support for businesses, $112.5 to economic support for people, and about $68 million toward telework, cybersecurity and transition to digital services.
The commission also authorized the health department to receive more than $5 million from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the state lab.
Many of the spending approvals need to go before the Legislature’s Budget Section on Friday before becoming final.
Meat plants
State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring on Tuesday announced a new program to provide cost-share assistance to meat processing plants in the state. The goal is to help the plants upgrade facilities and equipment to meet an increased demand for meat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many meatpacking plants around the country have closed temporarily or slowed production due to outbreaks or to pressure from local authorities or their own workers.
The Emergency Commission approved $1.3 million for the North Dakota Meat Processing Plant Cost-Share Program.
"North Dakota has some of the best genetics and quality of livestock,” Goehring said in a statement. “This program creates more local opportunities to add value.”
The program will reimburse plants a portion of expenses dependent on the total amount of eligible applications that are approved. Letters and applications will be mailed to all state-inspected and custom-exempt meat processing plants early next week and also will be available online at www.nd.gov/ndda. A custom-exempt plant can slaughter and process livestock only for the use of the livestock owner.
For more information, contact agricultural development specialist Bradley Dean at 701-955-0181 or bdean@nd.gov.
Struggling renters
Several nonprofit organizations on Tuesday called for Burgum to issue an executive order prohibiting late fees and reductions to credit ratings for struggling renters.
"Doing so would make it a lot easier for North Dakota renters to get back on their feet when the economy rebounds," the groups said in a statement.
The groups include the American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota, North Dakota AFL-CIO, North Dakota Farmers Union, North Dakota United, the Fargo-Moorhead Coalition to End Homelessness and High Plains Fair Housing. They earlier unsuccessfully lobbied Burgum to issue a moratorium on evictions.
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said in a statement to the Tribune that the governor "understands that it’s in everyone’s best interest to find a way to maintain housing stability -- not by suspending the reciprocal rights and responsibilities that exist between renters and housing providers, but by helping the two parties find a way to bridge the emergency disruption with targeted support."
Funding approved by the Emergency Commission on Tuesday included about $5 million for an Emergency Rent Bridge program to be administered by Human Services, Nowatzki said. The program will provide rental assistance to people at risk of eviction due to lost income related to the pandemic. A home heating assistance program also is available to help households struggling to pay utilities.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.