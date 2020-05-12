North Dakota COVID-19 death total rises to 38; state OKs using federal funds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Cass County residents have died from COVID-19, and hospitalizations in North Dakota due to the coronavirus disease continue to increase, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

Separately, state officials approved using more than half a billion dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid, the state Agriculture Department announced an effort to help meat plants, and nonprofit groups again called on Gov. Doug Burgum to help struggling renters.

The deaths of a woman in her 70s and a woman older than 100 raised Cass County's total deaths to 29 and North Dakota's total to 38. Both of the victims had underlying health conditions, according to health officials.

The state categorizes the statewide deaths this way: 25 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, four deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and nine cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.