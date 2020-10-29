North Dakota COVID-19 data sets 3 records; Burleigh-Morton sees high in active cases

Active cases of COVID-19 soared in North Dakota to a new high on Thursday after three straight days of declines, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations and newly confirmed cases also set records.

Active cases in Burleigh and Morton counties reached a pandemic high of 1,452. Ward County -- home to Minot, the state's fourth-largest city -- had three more reported deaths, pushing the county past Morton for third-most in the state, at 51. Nineteen of the Ward deaths have been reported by the Department of Health this week.

The agency on Thursday reported eight other deaths, in the counties of Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Logan, Stutsman, McLean, Oliver and Ransom. Victims ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s. They brought the statewide death toll to 499.

Health officials reported 184 people in hospitals due to COVID-19, up six from the previous day's high.

There were 23 staffed intensive care beds and 240 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota on Wednesday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and four staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and six staffed inpatient beds available.

