North Dakota COVID-19 data sets 3 records; Burleigh-Morton sees high in active cases

Active cases of COVID-19 soared in North Dakota to a new high on Thursday after three straight days of declines, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations and newly confirmed cases also set records.
Active cases in Burleigh and Morton counties reached a pandemic high of 1,452. Ward County -- home to Minot, the state's fourth-largest city -- had three more reported deaths, pushing the county past Morton for third-most in the state, at 51. Nineteen of the Ward deaths have been reported by the Department of Health this week.
The agency on Thursday reported eight other deaths, in the counties of Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Logan, Stutsman, McLean, Oliver and Ransom. Victims ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s. They brought the statewide death toll to 499.
Health officials reported 184 people in hospitals due to COVID-19, up six from the previous day's high.
There were 23 staffed intensive care beds and 240 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota on Wednesday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and four staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and six staffed inpatient beds available.
The state on Thursday reported 1,222 new COVID-19 cases statewide, including 169 in Burleigh and 60 in Morton. The previous high for daily cases was 1,038 on Oct. 22. The state's pandemic case total is at 41,130, with 6,771 active cases, up 524 from Wednesday. The previous high for active cases came Sunday, at 6,506.
Records are based off the state's daily reports. Data on the health department's dashboard often is revised later.
Statewide, there have been 33,860 recoveries and 1,547 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 289,520 and total tests number 845,567, including 8,402 completed Wednesday.
Risk level
Burleigh, Morton and 14 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 17 are in the green "low risk" level; and five are in the blue "new normal" level.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly. Gov. Doug Burgum planned a public coronavirus briefing for Thursday afternoon.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
