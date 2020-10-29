North Dakota COVID-19 data sets 3 records; Burgum warns of 'challenging times' ahead

Burgum during his briefing again urged personal responsibility when it comes to preventative measures such as masking and physical distancing, and he said he supports local measures such as the mask mandate passed by the Bismarck City Commission that goes into effect Sunday.

"This is a battle, just like a flood fight, that needs to be fought locally," said Burgum, who has been criticized by some for not implementing a statewide mask requirement.

Mask mandates in Bismarck and other cities carry no enforcement or penalties.

“This is about social psychology as much as it is about law,” Burgum said. “I believe that the strongest motivation is when people find their own reason for participating.”

He also said mask mandates, even without enforcement, benefit businesses that already require masks because they no longer have to worry about losing customers to other businesses with more lenient rules.