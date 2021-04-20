North Dakota COVID-19 data rises as vaccinations level off; cross-border program unveiled

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. About 46% of North Dakotans age 18 and older have received one dose; 38% are considered fully vaccinated.

The vaccination percentages are up only slightly from last week. North Dakota has some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which compiles the data based on surveys. Nearly one-third of the population of western North Dakota has reservations about getting a shot, according to the data.

The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and J&J vaccines for those 18 and older. Use of the J&J vaccine was paused a week ago while federal officials further research its safety. The European Union’s drug regulatory agency on Tuesday said that it found a “possible link” between the J&J vaccine and extremely rare blood clots and that a warning should be added to the label, The Associated Press reported. But experts at the regulatory agency reiterated that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.

