North Dakota COVID-19 data rises as vaccinations level off; cross-border program unveiled

Active cases of COVID-19 as well as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths all have increased in North Dakota, and the rise in the percentage of the state's population that has been vaccinated against the virus has begun to level off, according to new state data.
Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Burgum and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister on Tuesday announced an effort to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to Manitoba-based truck drivers transporting goods to and from the U.S.
The state Health Department reported 243 new COVID-19 cases from 3,697 tests completed Monday, and calculated a positivity rate of 8.16%. They also reported the deaths of three more people with the virus, raising North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,482.
The newly confirmed virus cases brought the state total since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 106,042, with 103,489 recoveries and 4,062 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations rose by five from Monday, to 40.
Active COVID-19 cases increased by 67 statewide, to 1,071, and by 14 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 218.
Vaccine update
Nearly 510,000 total doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with more than 76,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. About 46% of North Dakotans age 18 and older have received one dose; 38% are considered fully vaccinated.
The vaccination percentages are up only slightly from last week. North Dakota has some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which compiles the data based on surveys. Nearly one-third of the population of western North Dakota has reservations about getting a shot, according to the data.
The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and J&J vaccines for those 18 and older. Use of the J&J vaccine was paused a week ago while federal officials further research its safety. The European Union’s drug regulatory agency on Tuesday said that it found a “possible link” between the J&J vaccine and extremely rare blood clots and that a warning should be added to the label, The Associated Press reported. But experts at the regulatory agency reiterated that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.
State data show that the J&J vaccine has been a small part of North Dakota's effort. Only about 21,000 J&J doses have been administered in the state, accounting for about 4% of the total.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 69,269 people per 100,000 population -- ranks 14th in the nation among states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC tracking site. That's down from 10th last week and seventh the week before.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Trucker shots
The Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative announced Tuesday is the first such program involving Canadian and American jurisdictions, according to Burgum and Pallister. They touted it as a move that will protect public health and the flow of goods and services, as Manitoba faces a third wave of the pandemic.
“With adequate vaccine supplies and all North Dakotans having access to vaccine while Canada is dealing with a vaccine shortage, we want to do our part to ensure essential workers from Canada who are frequently traveling through our state are vaccinated," Burgum said in a statement.
The Manitoba Trucking Association will help provincial officials identify eligible truckers and work with North Dakota to line up shot appointments during the drivers' trips over the next two months. The highway rest area near Drayton in northeastern North Dakota will serve as the initial vaccination site. Officials estimate as many as 4,000 truckers could take part.
There's no cost to the state or province, as the U.S. government supplies the vaccine and reimburses the administration costs.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.