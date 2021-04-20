North Dakota COVID-19 data rises as vaccinations level off; cross-border program unveiled

North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 69,269 people per 100,000 population -- ranks 14th in the nation among states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC tracking site. That's down from 10th last week and seventh the week before.

Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Trucker shots

The Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative announced Tuesday is the first such program involving Canadian and American jurisdictions, according to Burgum and Pallister. They touted it as a move that will protect public health and the flow of goods and services, as Manitoba faces a third wave of the pandemic.

“With adequate vaccine supplies and all North Dakotans having access to vaccine while Canada is dealing with a vaccine shortage, we want to do our part to ensure essential workers from Canada who are frequently traveling through our state are vaccinated," Burgum said in a statement.