North Dakota COVID-19 daily data delayed

The release of daily COVID-19 data for North Dakota was delayed Monday due to a technology problem.

"Our dashboard team is working through a server issue," Health Department spokesman Paul Teeple said.

Sunday's coronavirus dashboard showed 9,603 active cases, a large decline from 11,991 reported Saturday, which was a state pandemic record. Drops in case numbers are typical on Sundays, as testing declines on weekends.

The highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is pushing the surge. The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate hit 19.44%, a ninth straight day of a new pandemic high for the rate. The state target for that rate is less than 5%.

