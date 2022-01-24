 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Dakota COVID-19 daily data delayed

  • 0
CoronaLogo

The release of daily COVID-19 data for North Dakota was delayed Monday due to a technology problem.

"Our dashboard team is working through a server issue," Health Department spokesman Paul Teeple said.

Sunday's coronavirus dashboard showed 9,603 active cases, a large decline from 11,991 reported Saturday, which was a state pandemic record. Drops in case numbers are typical on Sundays, as testing declines on weekends.

The highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is pushing the surge. The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate hit 19.44%, a ninth straight day of a new pandemic high for the rate. The state target for that rate is less than 5%.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News