North Dakota COVID-19 committee says concerns about new vaccine allayed

Members of North Dakota's COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Advisory Committee say their concerns about the efficacy of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been addressed by federal advisory committees.
Some members of the state committee at a Feb. 23 meeting said they were hesitant to give what appeared to be a less-effective vaccine to populations such as the homebound or homeless.
"I think there was clearly a sense in which the group, based on the information we had last week, considered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be somewhat inferior," committee facilitator Dr. Stephen Pickard said.
The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was "very clear" that the new vaccine should not be compared to the already approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell told the state committee Monday. The clinical trials for the vaccines were conducted at different times, in different countries and included different participants.
"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not be considered an inferior vaccine to Moderna and Pfizer," Howell said of the federal committee's recommendation.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented 100% of hospitalization and death in clinical trials and prevented 85% of severe COVID-19 worldwide, according to the federal committee. The group also said the vaccine is a good option for mobile clinics or for people who may have trouble getting a second dose, which the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require.
"It clearly does what vaccines are supposed to do," Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke said. "If this was the first vaccine, we would have been giddy with joy."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this weekend approved the vaccine for emergency use on a recommendation from its Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which met on Sunday and Monday to discuss the vaccine, recommended it be used in people age 18 and older and offered as an option to anyone eligible for vaccination.
The most common side effects in the trials were pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue and muscle pain. No incidents of anaphylaxis were found in clinical trial participants, Howell said. Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.
The state Health Department is "working out the logistics of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine rollout," spokesman Paul Teeple said in an email. An update is expected Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear how many doses the state might be receiving.
Active cases drop
Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have dropped below 600.
The Health Department on Monday reported just 45 new virus cases after a day of limited testing, which is typical for the weekend. Officials calculated a positivity rate of 3.09% on 1,983 tests handled Sunday.
Active cases fell to 571 statewide and to 106 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
No new virus-related deaths were reported Monday, though the deaths of three people were reported over the weekend, including a Burleigh County man in his 70s. The state's pandemic death toll is at 1,445; Burleigh-Morton's is at 280.
Since the onset of the pandemic about a year ago, there have been 99,852 cases of COVID-19 documented in North Dakota, with 97,836 recoveries and 3,861 hospitalizations. Twenty-five COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday, up four from Sunday.
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
