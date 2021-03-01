North Dakota COVID-19 committee says concerns about new vaccine allayed

Members of North Dakota's COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Advisory Committee say their concerns about the efficacy of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been addressed by federal advisory committees.

Some members of the state committee at a Feb. 23 meeting said they were hesitant to give what appeared to be a less-effective vaccine to populations such as the homebound or homeless.

"I think there was clearly a sense in which the group, based on the information we had last week, considered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be somewhat inferior," committee facilitator Dr. Stephen Pickard said.

The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was "very clear" that the new vaccine should not be compared to the already approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell told the state committee Monday. The clinical trials for the vaccines were conducted at different times, in different countries and included different participants.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not be considered an inferior vaccine to Moderna and Pfizer," Howell said of the federal committee's recommendation.