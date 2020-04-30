North Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 1,067; Burleigh County has additional case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in eastern North Dakota population centers, with nearly 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Cass County and Grand Forks County, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

There were 34 new cases statewide confirmed Wednesday, raising the total to 1,067. There were 21 more recoveries from the previous day, so active cases rose from 577 to 590.

Cass County again had the bulk of the new cases, with 21. The county that's home to Fargo has a state-high 513 cases, followed by Grand Forks County with 258, including seven new ones. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had an additional case, raising its total to 77. Stark County, home to Dickinson, had three new cases, raising its total to 49. Pembina County in northeastern North Dakota had two new cases.

A total of 85 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 30 remained so, up two from the previous day. There were no confirmed coronavirus-related deaths for the third consecutive day. Nineteen North Dakotans have died from COVID-19.

State and private labs have tested 27,460 people for COVID-19, with 26,393 being negative. There were 1,924 tests conducted Tuesday. The state's goal is to work toward 4,000 tests per day in May and 6,000 daily in June.