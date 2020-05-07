Mass COVID-19 testing in Bismarck yields few positives; cases mount in Bismarck-Mandan nursing homes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Only six of the 661 people who took part in mass COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center over the weekend were positive for the coronavirus disease, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health reported Thursday.

The positive rate of just under 1% is well below the statewide rate of 3.4%. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch told the Tribune she wasn't surprised, given the measures city and county officials and residents have taken.

Her agency opened a Department Operations Center on March 12 -- just a day after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic -- and the city opened an Emergency Operations Center 12 days later, she said.

When local coronavirus cases began surfacing in mid-March, "We responded quickly with contact tracing work and began educating the public on prevention measures," Moch said. She also credited area residents, saying "the community has taken these recommendations seriously."

None of the six people who tested positive were showing symptoms of the disease.