COVID-19 cases stayed on a declining path in North Dakota and the Bismarck-Mandan region over the past week.

There were 441 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state in the past seven days and 52 in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. The figures were down from 575 and 87, respectively, the previous week.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

Burleigh and Morton counties remain in the low risk category for coronavirus transmission. Only two of North Dakota's 53 counties are at medium risk, and none is at high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in the seven-day period totaled 53, compared with 59 the previous week. The weekly number has fluctuated between 49 and 81 for several months. Coronavirus patients took up less than 3.5% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

There have been 288,106 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.