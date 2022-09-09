North Dakota COVID-19 cases continue downward trend; new booster shots commence

Weekly COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly in North Dakota over the past month, but whether that trend will continue as the weather cools is unknown, a state expert says.

Meanwhile, shots of a new type of vaccine booster have begun around the state.

The state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, updated every Friday, showed 1,121 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past seven days. That was down 20% from the previous week, and a drop of 43% from the recent peak in early August.

More North Dakota counties this week also are considered low risk for coronavirus transmission. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines county risk levels based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization data. They can be found at https://bit.ly/3AfSY2A. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

Only three North Dakota counties are at high risk this week -- Burleigh, Morton and Sheridan. Eighteen are considered medium risk -- down from 25 a week ago -- and 32 are considered low risk, up from 24 last week.

"I don’t think we can really predict how long this downward trend will continue," state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger said. "Although we have had fall COVID peaks the last two years, we are not really sure just how seasonal COVID will be."

Federal health officials recently approved new booster doses that target today’s most common omicron mutants of the coronavirus -- the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5. The hope is that the modified boosters will head off another pandemic surge over the winter, when more people are congregating indoors and the virus more easily spreads.

North Dakota ordered nearly 20,000 of the booster doses, and shots have commenced, state Immunization Director Molly Howell said Friday.

"People interested in being vaccinated can go to vaccine.gov to find a provider," she said. "Thrifty White has appointments available on their website."

State data shows that BA.5 is dominant in the state, as it is across the country. About 89% of positive COVID-19 tests that have been put through the process of determining coronavirus variants since July 31 have been BA.5, according to Kruger.

He also noted that the virus "mutates rapidly and randomly, so a new mutation at any time could be the start of a new peak."

"There is always a concern that cooler weather along with the start of school and college that cases could increase again," Kruger said. "We are hoping the recent downward trend will continue."

The state's weekly coronavirus dashboard is meant to provide a look at longer-term trends and also the severity of disease. Coronavirus patients continue to make up a small portion of occupied hospital beds in the state -- 3% of occupied inpatient beds and 3.9% of intensive care unit beds. There were 59 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota over the past week, stable compared to the previous week and down from the recent high of 102 four weeks ago.

Federal data shows six new virus-related deaths in North Dakota in the past week, raising the state's pandemic total to 2,354. County-level death data is not available. There have been 266,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that 67.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 61%. The national averages are 77.4% and 71.7%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 46.7%, compared to 50.1% nationally.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.