North Dakota COVID-19 cases climb by 46

North Dakota's Department of Health on Friday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19, the most confirmed cases in a day yet for the state.

Total cases have risen to 439, with 258 being active. Sixteen people are currently hospitalized out of 47 in total. Nine people total have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Additionally, 172 people have recovered.

Friday's results came from 638 tests, also a new daily high.

State and private labs have performed 12,342 tests, with 11,903 returned negative. Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the real number of positive cases could be 10 times higher.

Twenty-nine of the new cases from Cass County, home to Fargo. Cass has 181 confirmed cases.

Nine new cases are from Grand Forks County, which now has 32 cases.

Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, recorded three additional cases, including a girl under age 10. Burleigh has 57 cases.

Other new cases came from Dunn, Richland, Stark and Williams counties.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

