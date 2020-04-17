North Dakota COVID-19 cases climb by 46; state looks to ramp up testing, tracing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota on Friday logged another daily high of new COVID-19 cases, as state officials look to increase testing and tracing.

The state's Department of Health confirmed 46 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 439, 258 of which are active.

The results came from 638 tests. Sixteen people are currently hospitalized of 47 total. Nine people total have died from COVID-19 in North Dakota. Additionally, 172 people have recovered.

The high of new cases comes as Gov. Doug Burgum has projected North Dakota entering a steep rise in positive tests. The state has a 3.6% positive rate of its total tests to date, the third lowest in the nation, Burgum said.

The governor said the state has responded to outbreaks in close-contact settings such as a nursing home with "testing in a more targeted way" of individuals.

"In some ways you could say we're looking for positives because when we're out looking for positives then that is good news because than we can get people treatment sooner, we can quarantine them and their other household members appropriately and it's a way that we can stop the spread in a targeted fashion versus in the general approach that has been taken during this pandemic across the country," Burgum said.