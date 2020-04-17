North Dakota COVID-19 cases climb by 46; state looks to ramp up testing, tracing

North Dakota on Friday logged another daily high of new COVID-19 cases, as state officials look to increase testing and tracing.
The state's Department of Health confirmed 46 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 439, 258 of which are active.
The results came from 638 tests. Sixteen people are currently hospitalized of 47 total. Nine people total have died from COVID-19 in North Dakota. Additionally, 172 people have recovered.
The high of new cases comes as Gov. Doug Burgum has projected North Dakota entering a steep rise in positive tests. The state has a 3.6% positive rate of its total tests to date, the third lowest in the nation, Burgum said.
The governor said the state has responded to outbreaks in close-contact settings such as a nursing home with "testing in a more targeted way" of individuals.
"In some ways you could say we're looking for positives because when we're out looking for positives then that is good news because than we can get people treatment sooner, we can quarantine them and their other household members appropriately and it's a way that we can stop the spread in a targeted fashion versus in the general approach that has been taken during this pandemic across the country," Burgum said.
Health officials are planning to ramp up testing capacity with new machines and repairs. Burgum said the state is aiming for 1,000 tests per day, citing ample supplies. North Dakota's single-day high of tests is 849, according to the governor's office. Burgum expects testing to become more "pervasive" in months ahead.
The state also is working on a new database to aid contact tracing, or tracking people who have had close contact with an infected individual. Burgum said the new system will save time for what has mostly been a manual process for gathering information. Federal funds will help cover the costs.
"This is a completely new expansion of what we're doing, so we've got the money, we've got the capability, the skills, we've got the right IT partners and this is going to help increase the productivity so we can have better contact tracing," Burgum said.
In other developments:
- Burgum signed an executive order Friday to streamline Medicare and Medicaid enrollment and services in accordance with similar actions by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
- Nine of 218 long-term care facilities North Dakota have reported at least one staff member or resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. Eventide Senior Living Communities in Fargo has reported 13 individuals who have tested positive. Eventide administration and a response team from the state have met to address the outbreak, Burgum said.
- A group of state agencies and advocacy organizations announced a temporary shelter program for people who have tested positive, are showing symptoms, are awaiting test results or need to be in quarantine but cannot stay at a shelter. The new shelter program is serving 12 people in two communities. Individuals must be referred by a shelter, public health unit or partner agency to work with their local human service zone. North Dakota's Department of Human Services did not provide shelter locations, citing privacy and safety seasons. Funding is from the state and federal governments.
State and private labs have performed 12,342 tests, with 11,903 returned negative. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the real number of positive cases could be 10 times higher.
Twenty-nine of Friday's 46 new cases are from Cass County, home to Fargo. Cass has 181 confirmed cases.
Nine new cases are from Grand Forks County, which now has 32 cases.
Burleigh County recorded three additional cases, including a girl under age 10. Burleigh has 57 cases.
Other new cases came from Dunn, Richland, Stark and Williams counties.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
