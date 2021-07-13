North Dakota COVID-19 case total rises by 42; no new deaths for 4th straight day

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in North Dakota, bringing the pandemic total to 110,899.
State officials on Tuesday calculated a positivity rate of 4% from 1,099 tests processed Monday, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.38%, in the target range of less than 5%.
The state's coronavirus dashboard showed no new virus-related deaths for a fourth straight day, leaving North Dakota's pandemic death toll at 1,532. Fourteen new recoveries brought that total to 109,189 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. There have been 4,361 hospitalizations in the state, with just nine COVID-19 patients remaining in a hospital Tuesday.
Active COVID-19 cases ticked up statewide to 178 but were stable in Burleigh-Morton counties, at 29.
About 632,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 92,700 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 16.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate for adults has not changed significantly for weeks -- rising only about 3% since the beginning of June, and only three-tenths of a percent since the start of July.
North Dakota once was among the top states in the rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered. But its current rate of 85,294 people per 100,000 population is higher than only 14 states, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking site. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported that the state has had some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.