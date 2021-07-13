North Dakota COVID-19 case total rises by 42; no new deaths for 4th straight day

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in North Dakota, bringing the pandemic total to 110,899.

State officials on Tuesday calculated a positivity rate of 4% from 1,099 tests processed Monday, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.38%, in the target range of less than 5%.

The state's coronavirus dashboard showed no new virus-related deaths for a fourth straight day, leaving North Dakota's pandemic death toll at 1,532. Fourteen new recoveries brought that total to 109,189 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. There have been 4,361 hospitalizations in the state, with just nine COVID-19 patients remaining in a hospital Tuesday.

Active COVID-19 cases ticked up statewide to 178 but were stable in Burleigh-Morton counties, at 29.

About 632,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 92,700 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 16.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.