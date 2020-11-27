North Dakota COVID-19 antibody testing awaits plan

Stored away in North Dakota's state lab warehouse are tens of thousands of COVID-19 antibody tests that still await a plan for their use, months after the state acquired them.

A forthcoming plan is dependent on a new, full-time state health officer coming on board. Four people have served in the role since May. Interviews for a new person are ongoing.

The state last spring secured 178,000 serology tests, costing $3.68 million and funded by North Dakota's federal CARES Act coronavirus aid. Only about 8,000 have actually been used.

The serology tests the state has are in the form of rapid-test finger pricks. Antibody tests also come in the form of lab-tested blood draws, of which the state has 1,200 still available. Both detect antibodies in a person's blood. Antibodies defend the body against foreign invaders. If someone who has never had symptoms of COVID-19 tests positive for antibodies, it's an indication they already contracted the virus but were asymptomatic.

Antibody testing for COVID-19 can give a window into the spread of coronavirus, but experts say it still has its limitations and they look to its usefulness long-term.