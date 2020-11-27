North Dakota COVID-19 antibody testing awaits plan

Stored away in North Dakota's state lab warehouse are tens of thousands of COVID-19 antibody tests that still await a plan for their use, months after the state acquired them.
A forthcoming plan is dependent on a new, full-time state health officer coming on board. Four people have served in the role since May. Interviews for a new person are ongoing.
The state last spring secured 178,000 serology tests, costing $3.68 million and funded by North Dakota's federal CARES Act coronavirus aid. Only about 8,000 have actually been used.
The serology tests the state has are in the form of rapid-test finger pricks. Antibody tests also come in the form of lab-tested blood draws, of which the state has 1,200 still available. Both detect antibodies in a person's blood. Antibodies defend the body against foreign invaders. If someone who has never had symptoms of COVID-19 tests positive for antibodies, it's an indication they already contracted the virus but were asymptomatic.
Antibody testing for COVID-19 can give a window into the spread of coronavirus, but experts say it still has its limitations and they look to its usefulness long-term.
"I think the goal is to just get a better picture of how much transmission and how many people had infection beyond just us testing the right person at the right time," State Lab Director Dr. Christie Massen said. "Better data is the ultimate goal."
'A better picture'
North Dakota health officials as of Tuesday had reported results of 11,523 antibody blood draw tests, with 852 detecting antibodies. Serology tests are available at a cost through health care providers.
A long-term goal of serology testing is to look at cumulative spread of the virus, Massen said. But "there's not much that's gone on" with the state's serology testing, she said.
Gov. Doug Burgum last May said former interim State Health Officer Dr. Andrew Stahl planned to validate the serology tests, or ensure the tests' accuracy, through voluntary testing of recovered people.
The governor said the tests would ultimately be deployed "to populations where we can provide the most insight into the reach of disease or how it might have impacted a community," such as in manufacturing plants.
"This can help us develop scenarios and understanding around how much herd immunity may exist in our state," Burgum said nearly six months ago.
The state has done some serology pilots in a few businesses, in addition to some tests used in projects in long-term care and health care settings, Department of Health spokeswoman Nicole Peske said.
No specific demographic has utilized serology testing the most in North Dakota, the state lab director said. COVID-19 infections present a short time frame for diagnosis due to the virus' natural cycle, she said.
The serology tests are being stored at the state lab's warehouse "until the disease prevalence was higher and we have a state health officer in place to work on the strategy of how to best use them," Peske said.
Since spring, North Dakota has become a hot spot in the nation, with the worst per capita rates of new cases and deaths, according to The Associated Press.
"North Dakota is certainly in a different situation now than we were in April or May when we received the serology tests. These tests can’t diagnose and that’s our priority right now," Peske said.
State corrections officials conducted voluntary antibody testing among staff "to understand our COVID situation at our facilities a little better," Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Kayli Richards said.
The health department reported results directly to the participating staff, many of whom did not share the information as requested, Richards said. Corrections officials aren't planning further antibody testing.
North Dakota received its serology tests at a time of transition between state health officers, when Mylynn Tufte quit and Stahl came on in an interim role.
Stahl resigned months later, replaced by Dr. Paul Mariani, who resigned after less than two weeks on the job following pushback to a quarantine order. Former Department of Health Chief of Staff Dirk Wilke, who has no medical training, is now the interim state health officer.
The new state health officer will develop the plan for using the antibody tests.
Most of the tests don't expire until April 2022, but some are no good after next May. Around 170,000 tests remain.
Sanford Health study
An infectious disease specialist at Sanford Health in Bismarck said serology testing has "some limited utility right now."
Dr. Noe Mateo said the antibody tests are mainly useful for determining how much of a population has been infected and who could become a convalescent plasma donor. Convalescent plasma has been administered as a treatment for the coronavirus disease, but questions still remain as to how to best use plasma for such patients, Mateo said.
He hopes a yearlong antibody testing study of up to 3,000 Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society employees offers "a handle on how prevalent antibodies get to be in the health care worker population."
"I would hope that a significant portion of the people who enroll are actually frontline workers: doctors and nurses and technicians and advanced practice providers and lab people, that sort of thing," Mateo said.
The study begun in July was expanded this month to all Sanford Health employees who have contact with patients, whereas the initial study was for employees most likely to be exposed to COVID-19.
About 700 people have enrolled so far in the study, which involves six blood draws over a year for each participant. Mateo hopes its results offer insights into types of antibodies and points in time for plotting antibody trends.
"Real solid data" won't be known until late 2021, Mateo said. Some early results might be produced halfway or three-quarters of the way through, he said.
"There's no way to rush it," he said.
Local use
Northland Health Centers, which has locations in Bismarck and throughout North Dakota, offers serology testing by appointment at a cost.
The organization had 1,000 blood draw serology tests from the state that expired in late September, and used close to 300 before the expiration. None detected antibodies, CEO Nadine Boe said. Northland Health Centers had advertised the antibody tests at all of its sites, but received little interest, she said.
Northland focuses more on testing for COVID-19 infections, offering testing once a week, she said.
Metro Area Ambulance conducted antibody testing in May, mainly on employees. Owner/paramedic Todd Porter purchased a box of 30 rapid-result, finger-prick serology tests, which indicated five people tested had COVID-19 antibodies. He got the tests from an emergency medical services supply company.
He bought the tests for surveillance within the company, and recently bought a new box of serology tests that he's used a little bit.
"Our bigger concern from a workforce standpoint is if they developed antibodies to COVID so that they still have an immune response to it," Porter said. "Because we operate under universal precautions, it doesn't change anything on how we treat a patient and how we wear our PPE (personal protective equipment) at work. It just is a little bit of a safety blanket to people to know that they still have antibodies."
