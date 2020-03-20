North Dakota COVID-19 cases up to 26; Burleigh-Morton total goes to 20

North Dakota's Department of Health on Friday reported seven more cases of COVID-19, the disease resulting from coronavirus, bringing the state total to 26 and including the first case confirmed in a county considered rural.

Gov. Doug Burgum -- who also announced the second hospitalization in the state due to the disease -- said the case in Pierce County should be a wake-up call to any North Dakotans who think the outbreak will impact only larger cities.

"This has the ability to spread to even the most rural parts of countries and nations, and it has the potential to spread to the most rural areas of North Dakota," he said during an afternoon news conference.

The other new cases included three in Morton County, two in Burleigh County and one in Ramsey County. Ramsey County is home to Devils Lake; Pierce County is home to Rugby.

The new cases bring the total in Burleigh-Morton counties to 20. The state revised the county total earlier Friday, having incorrectly attributed a Morton County case to Burleigh County on Thursday. Burleigh County's total is 13 and Morton's is seven. There also are three cases in Ward County and one in Cass County. Cass County is the state's most populous, followed by Burleigh County.