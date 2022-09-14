 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota could see smoky skies again; rain could wash smoke away

Smokey Sunset (copy)

Smoky skies over North Dakota could lead to colorful sunsets like this one in September 2015.

 PROVIDED, GARRY REDMANN

Western wildfires could once again lead to smoky skies over North Dakota, though rain might wash the smoke away.

Winds high in the atmosphere could carry the smoke from dozens of wildfires hundreds or even thousands of miles east -- potentially all the way across the country, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.

Smoke over the north central U.S. was expected to be most pronounced on Wednesday, possibly lingering into Thursday. But rain in the forecast could clear out the smoke, according to the National Weather Service.

"Rain totals are expected to be limited to a tenth or two in most locations along and east of Highway 83, with lesser amounts further west," the agency said. "Higher amounts are possible in areas where thunderstorm activity develops. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend."

People are also reading…

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for a low chance of thunderstorms in the coming days, with the greatest chance late Wednesday.

Smoky skies can lead to breathing problems for some people.

"Smoke particles sometimes mix down to the surface and lead to unhealthy air quality, especially for those with preexisting health conditions," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.

Information on the region’s air quality can be found at airnow.gov and at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/monitoring/.

Smoky skies also can lead to colorful sunrises and sunsets, with a muted sky and a dark, red-orange sun.

"The smoke particles are able to scatter more of the sun's radiation, bouncing blue-wavelength light back toward space and letting more red-wavelength light through the atmosphere," Sadvary said.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

