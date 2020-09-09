North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 9: Farm aid signup deadline is Friday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, free testing and more.
Farm aid signup
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers and ranchers that Friday is the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program is providing up to $16 billion in direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: $9.5 billion through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and $6.5 billion through the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
“FSA offers several options for farmers and ranchers to apply for CFAP, including a call center where employees can answer your questions and help you get started on your application,” Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce said in a statement.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
Thursday testing
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting free public COVID-19 testing on Thursday at its office in Steele.
The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 3-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 14,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,976 in Burleigh County and 643 in Morton County. There have been 11,733 recoveries and 157 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 611 people have been hospitalized; 53 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 212,959 people, and conducted 511,730 total tests.
