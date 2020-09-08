North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 8: Dickinson airport getting $5.4 million

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: airport aid, free testing and more.
Dickinson airport aid
The Dickinson Municipal Airport Authority is getting nearly $5.4 million in federal coronavirus aid, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
The money is partly through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. It will be used for runway upgrades to meet safety standards.
Thursday testing
Custer Health is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 13,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,923 in Burleigh County and 628 in Morton County. There have been 11,452 recoveries and 156 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 604 people have been hospitalized; 63 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 212,129 people, and conducted 508,555 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
