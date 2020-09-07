North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 7: Bismarck Food Truck Festival still on

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food truck festival, tribal aid and more.
Bismarck Food Truck Festival
The 6th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival will run as scheduled, but with coronavirus precautions in place.
The event is this coming weekend at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. It will feature 20 food trucks, some nonfood vendors, beer tasting and food truck competitions.
Masks are recommended for attendees, and disposable and designer masks, as well as hand sanitizer, will be available for purchase. Truck lines will be spaced out, and each vendor’s order windows will be sanitized often. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
“The thing about the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark is there’s plenty of space to spread out,” founder Mike Schmitz said. “Everyone has a different comfort level right now; we’re going to accommodate all of them.”
Admission is $2. Times are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information go towww.facebook.com/bismanfoodtrucks.
Tribal pandemic aid
Two North Dakota tribes are getting grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The money is through the Indian Community Development Block Grant Imminent Threat Program run by HUD’s Office of Native American Programs, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
The Three Affiliated Tribes is getting $900,000 and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa nearly $3 million.
“The need for safe, affordable housing in tribal communities remains a central concern as tribes work to respond to and recover from COVID-19,” Hoeven said in a statement.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 13,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,326 in Burleigh County and 761 in Morton County. There have been 11,080 recoveries and 156 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 602 people have been hospitalized; 68 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 211,898 people, and conducted 507,302 total tests.
