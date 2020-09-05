North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 5: Testing set this week in region

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: free testing, fraud grants and more.
Testing this week
Free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in Bismarck, Mandan and Steele again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis. The event times have changed slightly from previous weeks.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host an event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting testing on Thursday at its office in Steele.
The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 3-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
Preregistration for all three events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Federal fraud grants
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded grants totaling more than $1.2 million to North Dakota to combat unemployment insurance fraud, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
The money will be used to combat fraud and recover improper payments, including in unemployment programs created under the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, he said.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 13,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,212 in Burleigh County and 746 in Morton County. There have been 10,640 recoveries and 155 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 596 people have been hospitalized; 67 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 209,499 people, and conducted 500,109 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
