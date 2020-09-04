North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 4: Free school meals offered

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: school meals, Wishek event and more.
Free school meals offered
The public school systems in Bismarck and Mandan have announced that they will serve all students free meals through the end of the year or until federal funding runs out.
The free meals are for all students, regardless of income level. The program does not include ala carte items.
The effort is being funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a Bismarck Public Schools application, go to https://www.bismarckschools.org/Page/2193.
For a Mandan Public Schools application, go to https://www.mandan.k12.nd.us/child-nutrition-3c4146f8.
Wishek Sauerkraut Day canceled
Sauerkraut Day in Wishek has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Wishek Association of Commerce.
Sauerkraut Day has been a community staple since 1925, showcasing German food, music and culture.
"We have concluded that the guidelines handed down from the North Dakota Department of Health for an event such as ours during the COVID-19 pandemic would not be achievable," the organization said in a Facebook post.
"We have discussed ways to keep parts of our tradition while celebrating our heritage at a distance. We are still in deliberation on specifics," the group said.
Sauerkraut Day is held the second Wednesday in October. Organizers hope to resume the event next year.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 12,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,727 in Burleigh County and 569 in Morton County. There have been 10,310 recoveries and 150 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 590 people have been hospitalized; 67 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 207,756 people, and conducted 492,770 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
