North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 30: Drive-thru flu shots at Bismarck Event Center

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: flu shots, coronavirus testing and more.
Drive-thru flu shots
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru flu shot clinics at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3-6:30 p.m.
Federal health officials are urging people to get a flu shot during the coronavirus pandemic to help avoid overburdening health care systems. The shot is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older.
The public health flu shot clinics will operate similar to how the agency conducts COVID-19 testing at the Event Center. People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center. People should wear short-sleeve shirts.
The shots are not free. The general flu shot is $55, and the high-dose shot recommended for people 65 and older is $86. Most insurance plans cover flu shots.
Go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1526/Flu-Immunizations?NID=1526 to download and complete the flu form before going to the Event Center. That will help speed up the vaccination process. The page also contains information on seasonal influenza, insurance plans that Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health accepts, the agency's flu shot fees and additional, by-appointment flu clinic availability dates.
Emmons, Kidder testing
Public health offices in Emmons and Kidder counties plan COVID-19 testing events on Thursday.
Emmons County Public Health will hold community surveillance testing from 10-11 a.m. at its office at 118 E. Spruce Ave. People can stay in their vehicles.
Free community testing will take place from 3-4 p.m. at Kidder County District Health Unit at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele. The event is open to anyone age 12 or older. People will not have to leave their vehicles. They are asked to approach from the west and wait for directions for drive-thru testing.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 21,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,790 in Burleigh County and 1,332 in Morton County. There have been 17,938 recoveries and 247 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 859 people have been hospitalized; 89 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 241,484 people, and conducted 636,374 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
