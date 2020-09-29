North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 29: State awards perishable food grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: perishable food, free testing and more.
Perishable food grants
State officials have awarded 80 grants totaling $2 million to help charitable food organizations and small grocers take steps to extend the shelf life of perishable foods.
The effort is funded through the federal CARES Act coronavirus economic rescue package.
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture awarded the grants with support from the state Department of Human Services and the Indian Affairs Commission.
“The grants will help these organizations extend the shelf life of perishable foods in order to provide their clients with continued, uninterrupted access to foods such as fruits and vegetables, meats and dairy products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “By investing in tools such as refrigeration units, freezer units, coolers, vacuum packers and dehydrators, these organizations will be able to serve current clients with greater efficiency and help even more people.”
Wednesday testing
Custer Health is hosting free public COVID-19 testing Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 21,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,712 in Burleigh County and 1,289 in Morton County. There have been 17,511 recoveries and 239 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 848 people have been hospitalized; 105 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 239,849 people, and conducted 631,041 total tests.
