North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 28: Bioscience grants deadline arrives

Bioscience grants deadline
Tuesday is the deadline for proposals for bioscience grants related to coronavirus research, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
The state Emergency Commission earlier approved $5 million in funding through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, and about $578,000 remains to be doled out, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
Eligible applicants are companies that can help develop technologies to benefit coronavirus research, virus screening technologies, antibody therapies, immunotherapies and sanitation technologies. Companies must have at least 25% matching funds.
“Any eligible bioscience company in the state is encouraged to apply,” Goehring said.
More information and an application template can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/cares-act-north-dakota-bioscience-grant-program.
Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday. All work must be completed by Dec. 15.
Tuesday testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is hosting a free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday.
Testing is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out. People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 20,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,651 in Burleigh County and 1,276 in Morton County. There have been 17,080 recoveries and 234 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 828 people have been hospitalized; 105 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 238,737 people, and conducted 626,289 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
