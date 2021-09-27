North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 27: Help session set on agriculture aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, testing and shots.
Agriculture aid
Small farm and food businesses can get help applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's new Pandemic Response and Safety Grants through the Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability.
The organization better known as FARRMS will hold an online support session on Thursday from 12-1 p.m. CDT. Those interested can find more information on the Facebook event at https://bit.ly/farrms_PRSgrant or join the sessions directly at https://bit.ly/PRS_Grant.
The Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program provides grants to food processors, distributors, farmers markets and producers to help with their response to the pandemic, including measures to protect workers. The application period is through Nov. 8. Applicants may request from $1,500 to $20,000.
For more information, go to https://usda-prs.grantsolutions.gov/usda. Applicants must have a DUNS number, which is necessary to receive federal funds. A simplified DUNS application for this program is at https://dnb.com/pandemicresponse.
FARRMS provides educational programs and support to grow sustainable agriculture and local food systems in North Dakota. For more information, go to www.farrms.org.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.