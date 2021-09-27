North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 27: Help session set on agriculture aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, testing and shots.

Agriculture aid

Small farm and food businesses can get help applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's new Pandemic Response and Safety Grants through the Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability.

The organization better known as FARRMS will hold an online support session on Thursday from 12-1 p.m. CDT. Those interested can find more information on the Facebook event at https://bit.ly/farrms_PRSgrant or join the sessions directly at https://bit.ly/PRS_Grant.

The Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program provides grants to food processors, distributors, farmers markets and producers to help with their response to the pandemic, including measures to protect workers. The application period is through Nov. 8. Applicants may request from $1,500 to $20,000.