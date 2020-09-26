North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 26: Testing events set

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: testing events and more.
Bismarck testing event
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Mandan testing event
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Emmons, Kidder events
Public health offices in Emmons and Kidder counties plan COVID-19 testing events on Thursday.
Emmons County Public Health will hold community surveillance testing from 10-11 a.m. People wishing to be tested are asked to come to the office at 118 E. Spruce Ave. and stay in their vehicles. Nurses will conduct the tests from there.
Free community testing at Kidder County District Health Unit will take place from 3-4 p.m. at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele. The event is open to anyone age 12 or older. People will not have to leave their vehicles. They are asked to approach from the west and wait for directions for drive-through testing.
Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 20,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,525 in Burleigh County and 1,248 in Morton County. There have been 16,481 recoveries and 227 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 809 people have been hospitalized; 104 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 236,229 people, and conducted 616,642 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
