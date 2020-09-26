North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 26: Testing events set

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: testing events and more.

Bismarck testing event

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Mandan testing event

Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.

People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.

Emmons, Kidder events

Public health offices in Emmons and Kidder counties plan COVID-19 testing events on Thursday.