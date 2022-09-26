North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 26: Canada to drop border vaccine requirement

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: border rules, food aid and more.

Border rules

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on Canada dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Canada, like the U.S., requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

Unvaccinated foreign travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.

The official said that Trudeau has agreed to let a Cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire Sept. 30. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Trudeau’s Liberal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in northwestern North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Tuesday

Williston, New Hope Church parking lot, 721 26th St. W, 4:30-6 p.m.

Wednesday

Trenton, Trenton Food Distribution Office, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Grenora, 1 Main St., 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.