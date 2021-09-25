North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 25: Flu/COVID-19 clinics set at Event Center

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Human Services help, shots and tests.
Flu/COVID-19 clinics
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has scheduled three drive-thru flu shot clinics at the Bismarck Event Center in the coming weeks, with COVID-19 vaccine also available:
- This Monday, 9-10:30 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 12, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Appointments are required to reserve vaccine, and can be scheduled online at https://bit.ly/3lWcAQT or by phone at 701-355-1540. Walk-ins will be accepted based on availability of vaccine. People should wear a mask and bring insurance cards. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health accepts the following insurance: Medicaid, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medica, Medicare Part B, Railroad Medicare, Sanford (except Sanford True Plan) and United Healthcare.
High-dose vaccinations for people 65 and older will be available while supplies last. People requiring high-dose vaccinations can contact Public Health at 701-355-1540 for more information.
On the day of the clinics, people are asked to enter Bismarck Event Center parking lot D (the lot to the south across Bowen Avenue) from Seventh Street and make their way into the Event Center. Vaccinations will be conducted inside.
Human Services help
North Dakota’s Department of Human Services is reminding residents that programs and services launched earlier in the coronavirus pandemic are still available as COVID-19 numbers spike again.
The programs address the financial impact on household incomes as well as behavioral health and other human service needs. Human Services has launched a Help is Here website to help connect North Dakotans to these resources and programs. The site is at https://www.helpishere.nd.gov/.
“The rising numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations reported on the North Dakota Department of Health’s dashboard mean that the need for pandemic-related programs and services that we put in place last year will continue and likely increase,” Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said.
Programs include Parents Lead, Reach for Resilience, ND Rent Help and Child Care Assistance.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.