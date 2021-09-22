North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 22: Roosevelt symposium set virtually this week

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

Sanford Health is offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines at organized events this week. Vaccinations for patients 12 years old and older will be offered at the Sanford Ninth Street Special Care Unit from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Face masks are required. To schedule an appointment go to sanfordhealth.org or use the My Sanford Chart. People do not have to be Sanford patients to receive vaccinations.

