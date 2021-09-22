North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 22: Roosevelt symposium set virtually this week

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: symposium, shots and tests.
Roosevelt symposium
The 16th Annual Theodore Roosevelt Symposium will be held virtually via Zoom due to rising coronavirus numbers.
The symposium titled “Western Scenes, Western Friends” is Thursday through Saturday, according to Dickinson State University.
“The goal is to figure out which people from the West had influence on his policy actions,” said Sharon Kilzer, project manager of DSU’s Theodore Roosevelt Center. “This year, DSU cooperates with the National Theodore Roosevelt Association, which attracts more members from the East to attend. Therefore, we aim to showcase Roosevelt’s West for them.”
There will be various discussions and presentations, and participants will be able to see the progress on the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library planned near Medora.
The symposium is free for current DSU students, faculty and staff. The cost for others is $50. For more information, go to www.dickinsonstate.edu/tr.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.
Sanford Health is offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines at organized events this week. Vaccinations for patients 12 years old and older will be offered at the Sanford Ninth Street Special Care Unit from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Face masks are required. To schedule an appointment go to sanfordhealth.org or use the My Sanford Chart. People do not have to be Sanford patients to receive vaccinations.