North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 20: Livestock aid application period extended

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: livestock aid, free food and more.
Pork aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing additional time for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program.
The program is for ranchers who have suffered losses during the coronavirus pandemic due to insufficient access to processing. The deadline to apply had been this past Friday. USDA has now extended it to Oct. 12.
“Livestock and poultry producers were among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said. “We want to ensure that all eligible producers have the opportunity to apply for this critical assistance."
PLIP payments will be based on 80% of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and on disposal costs. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys, but pork producers are expected to be the primary recipients of the assistance.
For more information, go to farmers.gov/plip.
Mobile food pantry
Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make multiple stops in central North Dakota this week.
Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need.
On Tuesday, the Mobile Food Pantry will stop in:
- Hazen, former Mandan Truck Center, east side of building (108 12th Ave. NW), 12-12:45 p.m.
- Halliday, Public school parking lot (30 Fourth St. SW), 1:15-2:15 p.m.
- Dodge, Central Avenue, east side, 2-2:30 p.m.
- Beulah, New Life Worship Center (416 7th St. NW), 5-6 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Mobile Food Pantry will stop in:
- Stanton, Civic Center (751 Lyon St.), 10-10:30 a.m.
- Center, Betty Hagel Memorial Civic Center (312 Lincoln Ave.), 12-1 p.m.
- New Salem, 700 Ash Ave., 4-5:15 p.m.
All times listed are local time.
The Mobile Food Pantry last year served more than 1 million meals at 89 sites.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.