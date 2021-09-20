North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 20: Livestock aid application period extended

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: livestock aid, free food and more.

Pork aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing additional time for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program.

The program is for ranchers who have suffered losses during the coronavirus pandemic due to insufficient access to processing. The deadline to apply had been this past Friday. USDA has now extended it to Oct. 12.

“Livestock and poultry producers were among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said. “We want to ensure that all eligible producers have the opportunity to apply for this critical assistance."

PLIP payments will be based on 80% of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and on disposal costs. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys, but pork producers are expected to be the primary recipients of the assistance.

For more information, go to farmers.gov/plip.

Mobile food pantry