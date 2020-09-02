 Skip to main content
North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 2: Students asked to stay on campus for holiday
North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 2: Students asked to stay on campus for holiday

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: student holiday, Steele testing and more.

Student holiday plea

The North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota University System are encouraging students at colleges and universities to stay on campus this Labor Day weekend, to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

“Every college student in North Dakota, no matter where they’re from, can help keep COVID-19 out of their communities,” said Kirby Kruger, director of the health department's Division of Disease Control. “We are concerned that students who travel home may unintentionally infect a family member."

University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said officials are "asking all students to stay safe and keep in place.”

“We all want to keep our campuses open, and we give ourselves the best chance of success if we work together to keep each other safe,” he said.

The health department and university system continue to hold mass testing events for COVID-19 in multiple locations across the state. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested. More information is at health.nd.gov/testnd or ndus.edu/gettested.

Thursday testing

Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its office in Steele on Thursday.

The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 3-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.

Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 12,267 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,653 in Burleigh County and 543 in Morton County. There have been 9,834 recoveries and 148 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 575 people have been hospitalized; 66 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 204,097 people, and conducted 479,468 total tests.

Coronavirus FAQ

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. The new virus causes a disease known as COVID-19. The virus is part of a larger family of coronaviruses, which can lead to illnesses ranging from a mild common cold to more severe respiratory diseases such as SARS and MERS.

Who is at risk and what are the symptoms?

Public health experts say the new coronavirus is more contagious than the seasonal flu. The majority of people who become sick experience mild symptoms, but some become more seriously ill. People who contract the virus can develop pneumonia, and some have died. People who are elderly or have underlying medical issues are at greater risk of becoming more severely sick. Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

What should I do if I develop symptoms?

The North Dakota Department of Health advises that people call their health care provider to tell them about recent travel or exposure, and to follow their guidance. Try to avoid contact with other people in the meantime.

What can I do to prevent the virus from spreading?

The health department advises that people wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. People who are sick should stay home from work or school, both to protect themselves and others with whom they would come in contact. Avoid touching your face, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue or an elbow, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Where can I find more information?

People with coronavirus-related questions can call the state health department hotline at 866-207-2880. Those who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.

The health department's online coronavirus page: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online coronavirus page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

