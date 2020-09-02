North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 2: Students asked to stay on campus for holiday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: student holiday, Steele testing and more.

Student holiday plea

The North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota University System are encouraging students at colleges and universities to stay on campus this Labor Day weekend, to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

“Every college student in North Dakota, no matter where they’re from, can help keep COVID-19 out of their communities,” said Kirby Kruger, director of the health department's Division of Disease Control. “We are concerned that students who travel home may unintentionally infect a family member."

University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said officials are "asking all students to stay safe and keep in place.”

“We all want to keep our campuses open, and we give ourselves the best chance of success if we work together to keep each other safe,” he said.