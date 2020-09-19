North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 19: Several testing events set this week

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: testing events, ranger district, arts aid and more.
Testing this week
Bismarck State College and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Student Union Alumni Room, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot and preregister at testreg.nd.gov. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
Free public testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host an event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is conducting testing Tuesday at Glen Ullin, in the parking lot of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 203 E. Ash Ave. It’s scheduled from 2-4 p.m.
People should approach East Ash Avenue from the south via C Street South, and enter the church parking lot from East Ash Avenue. The exit after testing will be on B Street South, traveling north.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Emmons County Public Health is hosting community testing on Thursday at its office in Linton.
The testing at 118 E. Spruce Ave. is from 10-11 a.m. or until supplies run out.
Kidder County District Health Unit is holding a testing event on Thursday at its office in Steele.
The testing at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 3-4 p.m. or until testing supplies are exhausted. It's for anyone age 12 and older. Approach from the west.
Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Ranger district reopens
The Little Missouri National Grassland McKenzie Ranger District office in Watford City is once again offering in-person service, according to the Dakota Prairie Grasslands.
Visitors will be asked to answer three screening questions before entering. People should call 701-842-8500 to arrange for entry.
“We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19,” Acting Grasslands Supervisor Jeff Tomac said.
More information can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/dpg.
Aid for the arts
Three arts and culture organizations in North Dakota are among 30 in the Midwest getting COVID-19 relief grants.
The money is from Arts Midwest through the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund.
The International Music Camp at the Peace Garden, the North Dakota Museum of Art in Grand Forks and the Plains Art Museum in Fargo each are getting $50,000.
“These organizations play a critical role in the civic and economic vitality of our communities and are core to our quality of life in the Midwest,” Arts Midwest President and CEO Torrie Allen said.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 17,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,002 in Burleigh County and 1,052 in Morton County. There have been 14,319 recoveries and 192 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 716 people have been hospitalized; 78 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 226,502 people, and conducted 576,672 total tests.
