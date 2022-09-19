 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 19: Mobile Food Pantry making stops

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, testing and shots.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in western North Dakota on Thursday.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

  • Beulah, New Life Worship Center, 416 Seventh St. NW, 3:15-5 p.m.
  • Hazen, 108 12th Ave. NW, 12:45-2 p.m.
  • Center, Civic Center, 312 Lincoln Ave., 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
  • Halliday, time and location to be determined.
  • Stanton, Civic Center, Harmon Avenue, time to be determined.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

