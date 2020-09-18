North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 18: Regional business aid announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, free masks, public testing and more.
Regional business aid
The Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council has received more than $1.1 million from the federal Economic Development Agency to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The money is through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. It will be used for a Revolving Loan Fund to help businesses in the counties of Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux.
“This is a big deal for our region. It’s a significant investment that allows us to provide yet another lifeline to small businesses and entrepreneurs,” Lewis & Clark Development Group Executive Director Brent Ekstrom said.
The Regional Development Council last month was awarded $400,000 to coordinate the EDA’s pandemic response in the region. An online survey for businesses, economic development groups, lenders and local government officials is available at www.lcdgroup/covid-19impact/. The data will help provide a more complete picture of the economic fallout from the pandemic, Ekstrom said.
Dickinson mask giveaway
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson will be handing out free reusable cloth masks at a drive-thru event on Tuesday, from 7:30 a.m. to noon Mountain time, or until supplies run out.
Hospital staff will deliver masks through open driver-side windows. To ensure social distancing, people are asked to remain in their vehicles.
The event is at the medical center at 2500 Fairway Street. Drive through the main, south-facing entrance loop, using Fairway Street for access.
“We don’t want to see businesses and schools having to shut down again," said DeeAnna Opstedahl, vice president of patient care services. "Unfortunately, we are trending the wrong direction right now (in case numbers). Wearing a mask helps limit the spread of COVID-19. An easy thing we can do to help is offer a free mask to those who may not have access to one."
Trenton testing
The state Department of Health and North Dakota National Guard are hosting free public COVID-19 testing on Saturday at the Trenton Lake Recreational Area in northwestern North Dakota.
The event is from 12:30-2:30 p.m. It's open to all ages.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 17,230 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,943 in Burleigh County and 1,028 in Morton County. There have been 14,060 recoveries and 184 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 705 people have been hospitalized; 77 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 225,193 people, and conducted 569,913 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
