North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 17: Church sets grocery giveaway

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: free groceries, insurance aid and more.
Church grocery giveaway
Capital Christian Center Church in Bismarck is hosting a free grocery giveaway on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
“We know many have lost jobs or regular income during the COVID-19 pandemic and this is available for anyone who could use help with groceries,” the church said in a statement.
Free bags of nonperishable groceries donated by Convoy of Hope will be given to the first 500 families.
The church is at 3838 Jericho Road.
Blue Cross benefits
North Dakota's largest health insurance carrier is extending COVID-19 benefits through October.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is waiving out-of-pocket costs for members needing inpatient or outpatient treatment for COVID-19 through Oct. 31.
The insurer also is extending coverage for medically necessary COVID-19 tests, early refills on prescriptions, no out-of-pocket costs for telehealth visits, and services to support member well-being, including online exercise classes, mental health programming and financial planning support.
Blue Cross members as of Aug. 31 had incurred $38.8 million worth of coronavirus-related claims. The insurer estimates it has paid $2.5 million on behalf of its members by waiving cost shares for claims. In addition, the BCBSND Caring Foundation has donated $150,000 of COVID-19-related emergency funds to nonprofit organizations across the state.
For more information go to www.BCBSND.com/coronavirus.
Canada border restrictions
The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding travelers who are celebrating the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur that travel restrictions are still in place at all Canadian international border crossings including land, marine, air and rail ports of entry.
For more information on federal and provincial entry, quarantine and public health requirements, go to https://www.canada.ca/en.html.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 16,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,856 in Burleigh County and 996 in Morton County. There have been 13,828 recoveries and 182 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 691 people have been hospitalized; 69 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 223,170 people, and conducted 559,923 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
