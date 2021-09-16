North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 16: Western North Dakota Honor Flight postponed

For more information go to https://www.westernndhf.org/ or email westernndhf@gmail.com.

Reinsurance aid

North Dakota is one of 13 states receiving millions of dollars in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to boost health care coverage.

State Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said the $5.8 million will bring reimbursements from the federal government to North Dakota’s reinsurance program to nearly $20.5 million for the 2021 plan year.

The program helps cover high insurance claims and reduce risk for insurers. Funding is from so-called federal "pass-through" dollars and a state share covered by assessments from health insurance companies.

Reinsurance claims “have been significantly less than what we expected, by about half,” Godfread said.

He attributed the fewer claims to people likely deferring health care amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Insurance Department presenting “worst-case scenario” projections to the Legislature. Next year might see more claims, he said.