North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 16: Bismarck's COVID-19 emergency extended

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bismarck emergency, animal aid and more.
Bismarck emergency extended
Mayor Steve Bakken has signed another extension of Bismarck's coronavirus-related emergency declaration.
The initial declaration came on March 15. It’s been extended five times since then. It’s a necessary step to getting state and federal aid.
The latest extension will need to be ratified by the city commission, which meets Tuesday. The declaration will then be in effect until mid-October.
Gov. Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump also have declared emergencies due to the pandemic.
Shaggy Shuffle Solo
The Central Dakota Humane Society is holding its annual Shaggy Shuffle walk virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, renaming it the Shaggy Shuffle Solo.
People can register at www.cdhs.net. They then can use Facebook to set up a fundraiser, or use the registration form online to collect donations from friends and family to support the event. There is a $35 registration fee.
“Our tagline for 2020 is ‘Walking apart, but united for the animals,’” Communications/Development Director Cameo Skager said.
Central Dakota Humane Society is a no-kill animal shelter that serves the Bismarck-Mandan area.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 16,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,782 in Burleigh County and 964 in Morton County. There have been 13,628 recoveries and 177 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 674 people have been hospitalized; 62 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 222,057 people, and conducted 553,163 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
