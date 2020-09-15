North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 15: Williston implements new COVID-19 measures

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Williston protocols, Wednesday testing and more.
Williston measures
The city of Williston is implementing some new coronavirus measures.
The move is in response to the state moving Williams county from the green "low risk" level to the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Members of the public now need to make appointments to see Williston city staff; larger public meetings are continuing to be held in person but also are being offered virtually; city staff are required to wear masks; hand sanitizer is readily available in various office areas; and daily cleaning and sanitizing of work spaces and meeting areas is being conducted.
“These guidelines are intended for general office environments and are in addition to existing departmental-specific measures,” City Administrator David Tuan said. “They are meant to provide an additional health and safety layer for both staff and visitors.”
Testing Wednesday
Custer Health is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone. It's open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail, which is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 16,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,767 in Burleigh County and 957 in Morton County. There have been 13,328 recoveries and 172 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 657 people have been hospitalized; 62 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 220,645 people, and conducted 547,945 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
