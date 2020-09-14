North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 14: State gets more eviction aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: eviction aid, food aid, free testing and more.
Eviction aid
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded more than $3.1 million to North Dakota cities and counties to provide resources and support to households facing a higher risk of eviction.
The money is through the the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven.
Grand Forks is getting more than $298,000, Bismarck about $318,000 and Fargo about $580,000. Smaller cities and counties are getting a total of about $1.9 million.
Food Box problems
Trucking problems prompted the cancellations of Farmers to Families Food Box program distributions in Bismarck and Lincoln on Saturday.
The Great Plains Food Bank has worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute food boxes in the Bismarck-Mandan area. The food bank in a statement on its Facebook page said "due to matters outside of our control, the scheduled truck filled with pre-packed boxes of fresh produce never arrived at each distribution."
The USDA effort is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA is partnering with regional and local distributors to purchase billions of dollars’ worth of fresh produce, dairy, and meat, and deliver food boxes to Americans in need, in the process helping out farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The program has distributed more than 70 million food boxes, including many in North Dakota.
Tuesday testing
Free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being conducted in Bismarck on Tuesday. It's open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host the event at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out. People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 15,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,685 in Burleigh County and 930 in Morton County. There have been 12,903 recoveries and 170 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 646 people have been hospitalized; 65 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 220,230 people, and conducted 546,127 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
