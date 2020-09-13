North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 13: Skills training grants announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: skills training, Tuesday testing and more.
Skills training grants
The North Dakota Department of Commerce has announced ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant recipients.
The $1 million effort aims to support accelerated, skills-based and hands-on workforce training programs for displaced workers seeking to make a career change. It's funded with money through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
Grant recipients in the first round of funding are:
Emerging Digital Academy software development training, $100,000
North Dakota State College of Science – TrainND CDL training, $30,000
NESET Consulting Services Tioga Wind Turbine Technician Training, $48,265
Sanford Health nursing assistant training, $100,000
“We are happy to support these training providers as they create opportunities to help North Dakotans develop the skills they need in order to get back to work,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said.
A second application window is open through Sept. 23. For more information and to apply, go to https://belegendary.link/Technical-Skills-Training-Grant.
Tuesday testing
Free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being conducted in Bismarck on Tuesday. It's open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host the event at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 15,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,643 in Burleigh County and 917 in Morton County. There have been 12,655 recoveries and 168 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 643 people have been hospitalized; 62 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 218,606 people, and conducted 541,850 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.