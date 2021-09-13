North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 13: Dakota Bison Symposium postponed

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bison symposium, testing and shots.

Bison symposium

Bismarck State College and its partners have postponed until next spring the Dakota Bison Symposium set for this week, due to rising coronavirus numbers.

“The uncertainties related to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic have caused us to hit the pause button on what is a very exciting symposium,” BSC President Doug Jensen said.

The event had been scheduled for Thursday through Saturday. Many of the national speakers recently notified organizers that they wouldn't be traveling to Bismarck, and officials decided against a virtual format.

“One of the exciting things about symposia is getting to rub elbows with these national speakers," Jensen said. "Within the last few weeks, we’ve lost that aspect of the conference."

The symposium also was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It has been rescheduled for next May 5-7, according to Erik Holland, education curator for the State Historical Society of North Dakota, an event partner.

