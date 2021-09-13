North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 13: Dakota Bison Symposium postponed

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bison symposium, testing and shots.
Bison symposium
Bismarck State College and its partners have postponed until next spring the Dakota Bison Symposium set for this week, due to rising coronavirus numbers.
“The uncertainties related to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic have caused us to hit the pause button on what is a very exciting symposium,” BSC President Doug Jensen said.
The event had been scheduled for Thursday through Saturday. Many of the national speakers recently notified organizers that they wouldn't be traveling to Bismarck, and officials decided against a virtual format.
“One of the exciting things about symposia is getting to rub elbows with these national speakers," Jensen said. "Within the last few weeks, we’ve lost that aspect of the conference."
The symposium also was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It has been rescheduled for next May 5-7, according to Erik Holland, education curator for the State Historical Society of North Dakota, an event partner.
For more information or to register for next spring's symposium, go to bscdakotabison.com or contact Continuing Education at 701-224-5600 or bsc.training@bismarckstate.edu.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.