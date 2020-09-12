North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 12: COVID-19 testing set this week in region

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bismarck-Mandan testing, BSC testing, regional testing and more.
Bismarck-Mandan testing
Free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in Bismarck and Mandan this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host events at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday and Thursday. The hours are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m. or until testing supplies are gone.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
BSC testing
Beginning this week, Bismarck State College and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will hold a free COVID-19 testing event every Monday in the BSC Student Union Alumni Room, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot and preregister at testreg.nd.gov. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
More information on the campus response to COVID-19 can be found at bismarckstate.edu/BSCSmartStart.
Regional testing
The public health units in Kidder County and Emmons County are hosting COVID-19 testing events on Thursday.
The Kidder County event at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele is from 3-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
The Emmons County event at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton is from 10-11 a.m., or until testing supplies are exhausted.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 15,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,554 in Burleigh County and 875 in Morton County. There have been 12,450 recoveries and 167 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 634 people have been hospitalized; 56 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 533,340 people, and conducted 216,581 total tests.
